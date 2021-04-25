CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

462 FPUS51 KALY 250811

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

408 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

408 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

