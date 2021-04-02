CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

942 FPUS51 KALY 020817

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EDT Fri Apr 2 2021

CTZ001-022015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

417 AM EDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-022015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

417 AM EDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Occasional flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

