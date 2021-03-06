CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

