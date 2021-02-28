CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ 082 FPUS51 KALY 280846 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 280844 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 344 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 CTZ001-282100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 344 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ013-282100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 344 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather