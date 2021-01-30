CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021 _____ 800 FPUS51 KALY 300906 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021 CTZ001-302115- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-302115- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather