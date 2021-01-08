CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

_____

427 FPUS51 KALY 080822

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080821

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

CTZ001-082100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-082100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather