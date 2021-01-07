CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021 _____ 602 FPUS51 KALY 070813 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 070812 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 312 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021 CTZ001-072100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 312 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ CTZ013-072100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 312 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather