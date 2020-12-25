CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

981 FPUS51 KALY 250922

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250921

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

CTZ001-252100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then

occasional showers this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-252100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

421 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain this morning, then numerous

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

