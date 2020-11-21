CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

