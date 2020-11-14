CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020

CTZ001-142100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ013-142100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

345 AM EST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

mostly clear with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

