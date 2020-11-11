CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

885 FPUS51 KALY 110936

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

CTZ001-112115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ013-112115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

436 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

