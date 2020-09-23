CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

133 FPUS51 KALY 230753

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230751

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

