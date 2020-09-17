CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

341 FPUS51 KALY 172325

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 172324

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

724 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

CTZ001-180800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

724 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-180800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

724 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather