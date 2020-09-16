CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1241 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CTZ001-160800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1241 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ013-160800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1241 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

