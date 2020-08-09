CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
728 FPUS51 KALY 090738
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090737
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
CTZ001-092000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
CTZ013-092000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
337 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather