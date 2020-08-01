CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

122 FPUS51 KALY 010231

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010230

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1030 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

CTZ001-010800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1030 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ013-010800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1030 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

