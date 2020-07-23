CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

033 FPUS51 KALY 230725

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230724

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

324 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

