CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

759 FPUS51 KALY 210749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210748

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

