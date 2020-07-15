CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

_____

707 FPUS51 KALY 150830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

