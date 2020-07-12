CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
342 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
CTZ001-122000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
342 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ013-122000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
342 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
