CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
_____
032 FPUS51 KALY 100821
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 100820
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
420 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
CTZ001-102000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
420 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-102000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
420 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather