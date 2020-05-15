CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
347 FPUS51 KALY 150804
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 150802
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
402 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
CTZ001-152000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
402 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ013-152000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
402 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
