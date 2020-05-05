CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020
832 FPUS51 KALY 050809
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 050807
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
CTZ001-052000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-052000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather