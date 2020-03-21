CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 19. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
