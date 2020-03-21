CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

_____

138 FPUS51 KALY 210804

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210754

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

