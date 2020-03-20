CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

660 FPUS51 KALY 200757

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 17. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

