CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with
a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
415 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
