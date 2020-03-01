CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

365 FPUS51 KALY 010900

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010858

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020

CTZ001-012100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

358 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-012100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

358 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

