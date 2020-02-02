CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
874 FPUS51 KALY 020836
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 020835
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
CTZ001-022100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-022100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
335 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
