CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

935 FPUS51 KALY 210812

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

CTZ001-212100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-212100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather