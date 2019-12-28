CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
349 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
CTZ001-282100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
349 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely with a chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain likely.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ013-282100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
349 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
