CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or
sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs
around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then sleet or
snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow in the morning, then rain
likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
