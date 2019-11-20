CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

231 FPUS51 KALY 200823

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

CTZ001-202100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ013-202100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

322 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

around 30.

$$

_____

