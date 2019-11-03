CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

