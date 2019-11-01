CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

910 FPUS51 KALY 010606

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

206 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

CTZ001-010815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

206 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-010815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

206 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather