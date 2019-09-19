CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
