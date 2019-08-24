CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

603 FPUS51 KALY 240710

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240709

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

