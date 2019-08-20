CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

049 FPUS51 KALY 200741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

