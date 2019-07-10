CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

822 FPUS51 KALY 100424

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100423

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

CTZ001-100800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-100800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather