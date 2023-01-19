WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1245 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PST TONIGHT UNTIL

8 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING...

...A FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO

MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM PST tonight until 8 AM

PST Friday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night

into Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Bring pets indoors and cover sensitive, exposed vegetation.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHEN...From late Friday night into Monday morning.

...A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 55

mph expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through Walker Pass, and

Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

