WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 350 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers - San Joaquin -Selma and Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.