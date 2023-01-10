WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

421 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tulare

County through 445 PM PST...

At 420 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodlake, or 12 miles northeast of Visalia, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Visalia, Woodlake, Three Rivers, Ivanhoe, Cutler, Lemon Cove and

Lindcove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3636 11939 3652 11936 3658 11883 3631 11882

TIME...MOT...LOC 0020Z 269DEG 20KT 3645 11915

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather