WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 313 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Kern and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 915 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 313 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Porterville, Terra Bella, Three Rivers, East Porterville, Ducor, South Fork Campground, Case Mountain, Oak Opening, Springville, Hockett Meadow Ranger Station, Wolverton Point, Ash Mountain Sequoia Park HQ, Potwisha Campground, Atwell Mill Campground, Buckeye Flat Campground, Quinn Patrol Cabin, Camp Nelson, Wet Meadows, Cold Springs Campground and Mineral King Ranger Station. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather