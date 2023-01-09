WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 219 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Madera. * WHEN...Until 430 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 219 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Calwa and Easton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet at 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet at the higher passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be lowering to 4500 to 5000 feet this evening. Snow accumulation will be limited this evening with heavy snow moving back in overnight. Significant travel impacts will likely on Tuesday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches above 4000 feet, locally up to 30 inches over the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of near whiteout ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall\/timing. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches below 5000 feet, with 2 to 5 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over Highway 299 between Cedarville and Cedar Pass. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall is expected between 6 AM and 12 noon Tuesday. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... snowfall\/timing, revised additional snowfall totals. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening. Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. snowfall\/timing, revised additional snowfall totals, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening. snowfall\/timing, revised additional snowfall totals. Enhanced impacts due to snow removal challenges, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches along US-395, with 1 to 3 feet above 7500 feet and localized amounts up to 4 feet near the Sierra crest. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. * WHERE...Mono County. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with potential for avalanches producing extended road closures. The series of winter storms since late December has made snow removal more challenging, with limited areas for holding the plowed snow. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current round of heavy snow will continue into this evening, with a short lull in snowfall activity later this evening until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather