WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 1029 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM PST THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM PST this morning for a portion of central California, including the following county, Fresno. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Kings. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ventura County of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings and small creeks and streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Roadway flooding leading to delays or closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1028 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, with rain rates between 0.40 and 0.75 inches per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Paula, Rose Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and small streams can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become dangerous in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.