WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

923 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno and Kings.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 923 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Rises in creeks and streams have been occurring, such as Los

Gatos Creek, which is expected to reach monitor stage later

this morning into this afternoon.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Avenal, Coalinga, Spanish Lake, Zapato Chino Creek and Castle

Mountain.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

