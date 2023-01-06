WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

123 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis,

Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove

Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers

Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera

Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera -

Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le

Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End

San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the

Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin

Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side

Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West

Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the

valley and Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks

and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A couple of systems will bring rain throughout the region

beginning late Saturday night. The first system will continue

into Sunday and bring mainly moderate rain while possibly

heavy at times, although flooding is possible due to

saturated soil from recent heavy precipitation. After a brief

break from heavy precipitation on Sunday evening, more

widespread heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river

may lead to flooding across the region from early Monday

morning until early Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

