WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 359 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.