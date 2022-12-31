WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

253 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24

hours and will continue throughout much of today. Ponding and

debris, such as mud and rocks, falling onto roadways have been

reported by CHP.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Madera and Mariposa.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 251 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in

the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite

National, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Ahwahnee,

Wawona Campground, Jerseydale, Fish Camp, Wawona Visitor

Center, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Bass Lake Ranger District,

Batterson, El Portal, Badger Pass Ranger Station, Bridalveil

Creek Campground and Poison Ridge.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

