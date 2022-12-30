WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

801 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Sierra Nevada

Foothills, San Joaquin River Basin, and Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain. Isolated rockslides possible in steep

canyons. Bear Creek is forecast to reach monitor stage Saturday

afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Atmospheric river to bring moderate to heavy rainfall over

areas that have seen excessive rainfall over the last month.

Area rivers may see rapid rises, but not quite reach flood

stage.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

