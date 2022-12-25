WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

102 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than 800 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central California.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

